I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to WisDOT. The closure is at the Portage-Marathon County line.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the incident. WisDOT estimates the closure could last two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

