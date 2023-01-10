I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to WisDOT. The closure is at the Portage-Marathon County line.
The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the incident. WisDOT estimates the closure could last two hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
