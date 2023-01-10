First Alert Weather: Freezing drizzle & fog Tuesday, light snow later

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing fog Tuesday morning through early Wednesday. Patchy dense fog impacting for areas over North-Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. With morning temperatures falling below freezing-point, some fog could freeze creating slippery or icy spots. Freezing drizzle will be spotty throughout the day, with possible flurries to mix in. Winter precipitation likely to fall north of HWY 29.

Be careful on the roads Tuesday as roads can be slick or icy even if they only look wet (WSAW)

Plan for considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs near freezing point. Depending on temperatures whether they fall at/below freezing point, or just above, precipitation could either fall as a wintry mix (freezing drizzle), or light snow or flurries in the northern half of the state. Not everyone will see winter precipitation Tuesday. Expect roadways to feature some slippery or possibly icy strecthes for the day.

A better chance for snow showers to lift with the front early Wednesday. However, just like Tuesday, the type of precipitation will depend on temperatures. High temperatures near freezing point, but some locations could warm near the mid-30s. This would allow for freezing drizzle. Regardless, snow accumulations will remain minimal with a coating to 1″. Similiar to Tuesday, Wednesday will be much of the same with slippery road conditions.

Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.

