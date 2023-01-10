News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Freezing drizzle & fog Tuesday, light snow later

Widespread slippery road conditions to start the morning Tuesday. Winter precipitation to pop-up Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing fog Tuesday morning through early Wednesday. Patchy dense fog impacting for areas over North-Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. With morning temperatures falling below freezing-point, some fog could freeze creating slippery or icy spots. Freezing drizzle will be spotty throughout the day, with possible flurries to mix in. Winter precipitation likely to fall north of HWY 29.

Be careful on the roads Tuesday as roads can be slick or icy even if they only look wet
Be careful on the roads Tuesday as roads can be slick or icy even if they only look wet(WSAW)

Plan for considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs near freezing point. Depending on temperatures whether they fall at/below freezing point, or just above, precipitation could either fall as a wintry mix (freezing drizzle), or light snow or flurries in the northern half of the state. Not everyone will see winter precipitation Tuesday. Expect roadways to feature some slippery or possibly icy strecthes for the day.

A better chance for snow showers to lift with the front early Wednesday. However, just like Tuesday, the type of precipitation will depend on temperatures. High temperatures near freezing point, but some locations could warm near the mid-30s. This would allow for freezing drizzle. Regardless, snow accumulations will remain minimal with a coating to 1″. Similiar to Tuesday, Wednesday will be much of the same with slippery road conditions.

Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Above average, pop-up winter precipitation this week
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday
Snow showers are on tap for the morning on Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Above average temps, risk of snow showers mid-week