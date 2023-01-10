News and First Alert Weather App
Dave Eckmann to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board for state chamber group

Dave Eckmann
Dave Eckmann(Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, Dave Eckmann will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Advisors for the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives (WCCE) association.

The WCCE is the state’s professional association of full and part-time executives and staff members of local chambers of commerce. The WCCE is a program of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

“The foundation for a successful state economy can be found in the different local chambers and their communities all across Wisconsin,” said Eckmann. “I am honored to be the next Chairman of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives and I can’t wait to continue collaborating with local chambers and banding together to ensure that we’re helping businesses and local communities thrive all across Wisconsin.”

Last year, Eckmann replaced past chair Suzanne Kelley, the President/CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance.

Eckmann has been the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s President/CEO since August of 2016.

