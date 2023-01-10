News and First Alert Weather App
Books from the Heart celebrates 25 years

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Books from the Heart is a unique, community-based book drive to provide a book for every child in kindergarten through second-grade, in both the public and parochial schools in the Stevens Point area for Valentine’s Day.

“We believe that books have the power to bring joy, comfort, and hope to those who need it most,” said Sally Crane, Reading Teacher, and Books From the Heart Coordinator. “With ‘Books for the Heart,’ we hope to make a positive impact on students’ love and enjoyment of reading by providing them with access to books that enrich their minds and spirits.”

This is the 25th year that the Stevens Point Area Educators have sponsored the effort, with the program originally providing books just to first graders, the program has evolved to also include other grade levels.

Donations will be accepted through Feb.10 and can be made out to “Books from the Heart” c/o Sally Crane, J.F. Kennedy Elementary School, 616 West Second St., Junction City.

