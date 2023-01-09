News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Public Works struggles to get new fleet of patrol cars

King said Squad cars are especially hard to get.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The impacts of the pandemic are still lingering for Wausau Public Works as attempts to order new vehicles for the city and police department for nearly a year have gone unfulfilled.

Supply chain issues have caused them to keep older squad cars in their fleet. “The automotive and heavy equipment industry, there’s a lot of stress and a lot of pressure and a lot of uncertainty in it. I’m really hopeful, I don’t see a lack of work or effort, it’s just supply chain issues,” said Solomon King, Wausau Public Works.

Marked squads are supposed to be replaced every 5 years due to the number of miles, and subsequent strain the vehicles endure. “The older a vehicle gets the more it costs to maintain, and you get to this point of whether or not it’s worth it to maintain,” said King.

The issue is they can’t get rid of a vehicle until they have one to replace it with. They’ve been trying to get updated patrol vehicles since October 2020.

“We received notice at one point in time that we were still going to receive them but they were going to be built without certain air conditioning components, so we’d receive the cars but they wouldn’t have air conditioning,” said King.

They could accept the vehicle, but once the parts arrive, they would have to take it back to a shop to have the A/C installed. They could also deny receiving the vehicles, but it would bring the risk of being put back on the bottom of the list. Another option would be turning a different vehicle make or model into a patrol car, but that could be pricy.

King said he doesn’t see a green light at the end of the road. “Manufacturers speak highly and they’re saying that things are going to improve, but as of right now there’s no improvement,” said King.

King added if the order placed in 2020 gets canceled, they’ll have to go to the finance committee to reevaluate their options. They have looked into electric and propane-powered vehicles, but King said they just don’t have the infrastructure to support that yet but it could be a discussion later down the road.

