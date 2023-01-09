News and First Alert Weather App
Walmart to hold nationwide ‘Wellness Day’ to offer immunizations, free health screenings

(Walmart)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WSAW) - A new year is here, and Walmart is inviting communities to start down the path of getting and staying healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host the event from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Jan. 14.

During this time, customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations for influenza, COVID-19, mumps, measles, and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways, and demos of wellness products for customers to access the specialized services they need.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events.”

To find a free event in your neighborhood, click here.

