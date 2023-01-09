News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Traffic impacted on North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to watermain break

This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.(MGN Online)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Traffic will be impacted near the 1700 block of North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to a watermain break. That area is near Starbucks.

According to city crews repair work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately four days to complete.

The lane reductions on North Central Avenue may cause significant delays and may affect left-turn access to businesses in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through construction zones and please be aware of changing road conditions and reduced vehicle speeds.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Eric Lehrke (left) chats with his dad Fred Lehrke (right).
66th Fred Lehrke Invitational celebrates wrestling, coaching legends
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)
Packers fall to Lions, eliminated from postseason
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
Fox River and west side of downtown Green Bay
DNR announces completion of 17-year-long cleanup of PCB in Lower Fox River
Walmart to hold nationwide ‘Wellness Day’ to offer immunizations, free health screenings
Park City Cares Foundation Logo
Park City Cares Foundation awards nearly $10K in scholarships, grants