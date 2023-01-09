Traffic impacted on North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to watermain break

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Traffic will be impacted near the 1700 block of North Central Avenue in Marshfield due to a watermain break. That area is near Starbucks.

According to city crews repair work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately four days to complete.

The lane reductions on North Central Avenue may cause significant delays and may affect left-turn access to businesses in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through construction zones and please be aware of changing road conditions and reduced vehicle speeds.

