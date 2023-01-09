Tickets still available for Fairy Tale Ball in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Children of all ages will get the chance to meet their favorite fairy tale characters this weekend during the upcoming Fairy Tale Ball in Stevens Point.

The Playhouse Theatre Group of Central Wisconsin hosts the annual immersive theatrical event. Actors dress up as various characters from fairy tales and movies. Kids can get autographs, take pictures, and then enjoy a dance party.

Hannah Formella Zdroik from Playhouse Theatre Group said kids have a priceless reaction.

“When we’re all set in the ball area, we open the doors, and the kids’ eyes just light up. It’s really important to introduce theater to kids at a young age. It promotes a lot of creativity, problem-solving, and various modes of communication through acting, singing and dancing,” said Formella Zdroik.

She said the Fairy Tale Ball is open to all ages--- infants to the elderly and every age in between.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 14. The afternoon ball is sold out. The evening ball is from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Everyone who attends needs a ticket.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

The Fairy Tale Ball will be held in Laird Room in the Dreyfus University Center at UW-Stevens Point, 1015 Reserve St. in Stevens Point.

