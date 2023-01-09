News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse

The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder
By Emily Beier
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years.

The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.

“They’re doing nothing different than other generations before them, but it essentially shrinks the quote on quote workforce housing stock which is people ages 18 to 64 that are in the workforce,” said Dale Knapp, the Director with Forward Analytics which conducted the study. “That generation was doing a lot of positive things and now just because of their size, it’s having other impacts on our economy.”

Knapp says the study shows to keep up with demand, Wisconsin needs to build at least 140,000 new housing units over the next 10 years to accommodate people entering the workforce.

The study also finds affordable housing will be even more challenging for young adults, again due to the baby boom generation retiring because this in turn shrinks the amount of homes available to the younger working generation-- which means people may be looking to move somewhere else with more opportunity.

“What you would see is that workforce shortage being exacerbated, so you’ll be seeing young people maybe up to 40, leaving the state for other places where they can find good jobs and affordable housing,” explained Knapp. “If we lose a year or two of a lot of construction that really puts on behind the eight ball.”

Knapp added that in the decade prior about 150,000 homes were built so the 140,000 goal is doable, but it’s going to be about working around the construction slowdown the state has seen due to labor and supply shortages.

There’s also many unknowns based on what will happen with the Federal Reserve with interest rates.

Click HERE to look at the study.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Eric Lehrke (left) chats with his dad Fred Lehrke (right).
66th Fred Lehrke Invitational celebrates wrestling, coaching legends

Latest News

Curling and pickleball tournaments coming to Wausau
Wausau to host national curling, pickleball tournaments
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
Elle Gauerke has wrestled on-and-off since fourth grade.
Hello, My Name Is: Elle Gauerke
Sports Tournaments Highlight Midwest
Sports Tournaments Highlight Midwest
School board discusses next phase in possible restructuring of Wausau School District