Snow Striders take on their first lesson in 2023

Kids attend Snow Striders and learn how to ski.
Kids attend Snow Striders and learn how to ski.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Nine Mile Recreation Area’ was filled with kids learning how to cross-country ski on Sunday. Instructors were close by helping kids learn the basics.

“Cross Country Skiing is a lifetime sport, so it’s something they can do from the time that there in K-4 all the way up until they are in their 70s,” says Snow Strider Coordinator Andrea Larson.

Former Snow Striders teaching a new generation of cross-country skiers. Over time they have gotten better at their skills and are now playing the sport competitively.

“But the best thing about Snow Striders is you’re getting them into it at a young age, where they will develop an interest for it,” says instructor Eva Rose of Wausau.

A bunch of beginner skiers got together and practiced with some familiar faces. When asked why he joined Snow Striders, one Strider said this.

“Cause my grandpa and cousin are really big skiers,” says Zac.

The next Snow Strider lesson will be on January 15th, along with two more secessions after that.

