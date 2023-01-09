News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander FLBA/DECA students collect hundreds of jeans in annual drive

(Rhinelander School District)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA’s 2022-2023 Jeans for Teens drive has come to an end after collecting 426 pairs of jeans this year.

This was the eighth year of the Jeans for Teens drive and Rhinelander High School is thanking everyone in the community and surrounding areas who participated in the drive.

“From the bottom of our hearts, FBLA\DECA would like to sincerely thank you for all of your participation in this project. We could not have had the amazing success we did without the help of the area businesses and all those who donated,” said Taylor Riopel, VP of community services.

The jeans will be donated to the Frederick Place in downtown Rhinelander. The jeans that are in ‘better’ condition will be used by the residents and the jeans that are more torn up will be used as rags and for cleaning purposes.

Rhinelander FBLA/DECA collect over 400 jeans in annual Jeans for Teens drive
Rhinelander FBLA/DECA collect over 400 jeans in annual Jeans for Teens drive(RHS)

