Pittsville teacher selected for prestigious D.C. leadership program

Kate Van Haren
Kate Van Haren(Pittsville School District)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Pittsville Elementary teacher has been selected as one of a handful of teachers to visit Washington, D.C. this summer.

Kate Van Haren teaches fourth-grade Wisconsin History, fifth-grade US History, and fourth-grade reading. Van Haren will travel to Washington, D.C. as part of the inaugural class of David M. Rubenstein Master Teachers in the White House Historical Association’s seventh annual White House History Teacher Institute.

The Association selected nine teachers who previously participated in The Teacher Institute to return to the nation’s capital as a Master Teacher. Each of the Master Teachers participated in previous Teacher Institutes and will now lead their own interactive sessions at both the in-person and virtual 2023 Teacher Institute.

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come.

