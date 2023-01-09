Park City Cares Foundation awards nearly $10K in scholarships, grants

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park City Cares Foundation recently approved grants for local technical colleges and awarded scholarships to high school students in the community.

The foundation is connected to Park City Credit Union, and it aims to enhance the community by providing opportunities for financial literacy and educational growth. One way in which the Foundation achieves this mission is by offering scholarship and grant opportunities to students and community-based projects.

To date, the Foundation has awarded $2,500 in scholarships to high school students in the area. In November, the Foundation also granted $3,400 to the STEM Center at Northcentral Technical College for funding a desktop CNC machine.

Park City Cares Foundation President Jack Mikunda commented, “We look forward to hearing how the desktop CNC machine brings awareness and strengthens the STEM programs in our community.”

The Park City Cards Foundation has continued its efforts to support STEM programs in the community by approving a request for $2,429 for the Rhinelander Fab Lab. The Park City Cares Foundation also donated $1,200 to Lincoln County 4H to strengthen its program and offer students more opportunities to learn.

The foundation notes that the “financial contributions and volunteer hours donated by our foundation members and community partners” are what makes their mission possible.

To be considered for a grant or scholarship from the foundation, interested individuals can click here to submit an application.

Park City Cares Foundation awards grant to STEM Center for CNC machine. (Park City Cares Foundation)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.