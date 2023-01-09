Packers lead Lions at halftime 9-6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - With their playoff hopes in limbo, the Packers hold a lead over the Lions at halftime from Lambeau Field 9-6.

Green Bay had the first offensive possession of the game. The drive covered a good chunk of field, but 46 yards of it came thanks to a pass interference on Detroit as Aaron Rodgers looked for Allen Lazard on a deep ball. However, Green Bay’s red zone woes continued as the Packers couldn’t find the end zone from the four-yard line and settled for a 22-yard Mason Crosby field goal.

After the Packers stopped Detroit on a three-and-out, it appeared Green Bay would suffer a similar fate on their next drive. However, on fourth and inches, the Lions stopped Green Bay on an end around to Lazard, giving Detroit the ball in Green Bay plus territory. Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense wouldn’t get much further and would settle for a 37-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Back on offense, Rodgers hooked up with Christian Watson for a nice 27-yard gain to put Green Bay on the move again. However, an Aiden Hutchinson sack would end the hope for a touchdown and Crosby would drill a 49-yarder to take the lead back at 6-3.

After a Lions’ punt, the Packers used their first drive of the second quarter to once again get inside the Detroit 30, Once again though, Hutchinson would put a halt to the drive with another sack. For a third time, the Packers would settle for a Crosby kick, this time from 48 to give Green Bay a 9-3 lead.

The Lions would take the ball back and put together one of the longest-timing drives of the game. They ate up 6:43 of game time before attempting a 46-yard field goal. The kick was wide left, however, off the foot of Michael Badgley, keeping the game at 9-3.

With time winding down in the first half, Green Bay looked prime for more points, getting inside the 35, but the Lions had other ideas. After a successful screen play to Aaron Jones, Detroit punched the ball away from the Packers’ running back. Will Harris of the Lions pounced on the ball, taking the ball away from Green Bay and giving Detroit an opportunity with 1:16 remaining in the half.

Armed with all their timeouts, Detroit did an exceptional job to get into field goal range at the Green Bay 30. As the Lions lined up for a last-second field goal, Rasul Douglas was flagged for a personal foul, putting the ball instead at the 15. From there, Badgley hit a 33-yard field goal to make it a 9-6 game at half.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.