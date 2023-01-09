Mistakes, missed opportunities hurt Packers in 20-16 season-ending loss to the Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - “I’m just really disappointed right now,” says Matt LaFluer.

In a win or go home game for the Packers, disappointment runs well beyond just the head coach. And the reasons for disappointment begin with the teams missed opportunities.

“Ultimately, we dug ourselves in too big of a hole,” says Matt Lafleur, on team’s mistakes. “And the margin for error in this league is so small and if you don’t capitalize on opportunities and you make mistakes, then you’re gonna lose.”

Even with six of their nine drives entering enemy territory, the team only settled for making three of four field goals and one trip in the end-zone.

“First half definitely hurt us and we needed more points to give ourselves a good cushion,” says Aaron Rodgers, on not scoring enough.

While plenty of mistakes were made during play, it was a mistake after the whistle that led to a Lions go-ahead touchdown.

“That is unacceptable,” says Matt Lafleur, on Quay Walker’s ejection. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. Anytime our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally.”

Even against a division rival, a loss of this magnitude feels the same as the rest of them.

“It all hurts, doesn’t matter who you’re losing to or where it’s at,” says Aaron Rodgers, on losing to the Lions. “We’ve won a lot of big games and we’ve lost some heartbreakers, as well. So, it doesn’t really matter where it’s at at all. Doesn’t feel good.”

But for the Packers, their biggest disappointment is letting their fans down.

“To not get it done at your home stadium with the support of your fans certainly is, like I said a million times, it’s just disappointing,” says Matt LaFleur, on not winning for Packers fans.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.