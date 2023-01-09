News and First Alert Weather App
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point to return to court

Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock and Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points charged with attempted homicide after he’s accused of stabbing a woman and her child is expected to learn Monday if his case will head to trial.

Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.

During a probable cause hearing on Dec. 21, prosecutors said the victim said someone had been entering her home for weeks. The victim said she installed cameras. On Dec. 19, she said she went to bed and woke up with the suspect standing over her holding a knife. Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said the woman tried to fight but was stabbed several times. She told investigators the suspect then stabbed her child. The woman had 32 separate injuries.

During the court hearing, Cousins said law enforcement viewed footage from the doorbell cam showing the defendant leaving the residence in blood. He was arrested after the incident.

Bravo De Leon is charged with two counts of attempted-first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mayhem and one count of burglary.

His court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

