Free online mental health sessions available, aimed to reach rural Wisconsinites

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those struggling with mental health, there is a new free resource available in the state.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin is expanding its mental illness support groups to include free online sessions.

Program Director, Emilie Smiley, says the new online model aims to reach people in rural areas of Wis. who otherwise would not have access to in-person support groups. Groups are offered for people by themselves as well as families and will take place monthly over zoom.

“We know that one in five people live with mental illness in the United States. And we also know that support groups are a great place for people to build community, feel supported, and that people who feel supported and have that community and that connection have better mental health outcomes,” Smiley said.

Additional information is available on the National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin website.

