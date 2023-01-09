First Alert Weather: Above average temps, risk of snow showers mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new week is underway, but the opportunities for sunshine will be limited in North Central Wisconsin. Two things are for sure, no significant winter storms will be bearing down on the Badger State, and there are no indications of an arctic invasion for the next several days.

Clear Sunday evening with some clouds moving in Sunday night. Chilly with lows slipping back into the low to mid 10s.

More clouds than sun Monday, cool. (WSAW)

The work week gets underway on Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. A chance of snow showers or flurries in the north. There is a better chance of snow showers Wednesday as a warm front and weak wave of low pressure passes by the region. Accumulations are expected to be minimal with a coating to less than 1″ possible. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid 30s.

Snow showers are on tap for the morning on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down by the afternoon Wednesday. (WSAW)

A coating to less than 1" possible on Wednesday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker that traversing the Midwest is forecast to stay south and east of the Badger State Thursday into Friday. The main effects that the area does experience are more clouds and on Friday a brisk northerly wind. Highs Thursday in the low 30s, slipping to the upper 20s on Friday.

The next weather maker in the Midwest will likely miss the Badger State. (WSAW)

Above average temperatures are on the way for the days ahead. (WSAW)

Highs in the 30s for the middle of the month. (WSAW)

Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

