First Alert Weather: Above average, pop-up winter precipitation this week

Consistent temperatures throughout the work week, with occasional winter precipitation
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patchy and dense fog impacting parts of North-Central Wisconsin for Monday morning commute. Fog will lift before mid-morning, with skies featuring more clouds than sun. Above average high temperatures on tap for the work week, with no significant winter storms or drop in temperatures.

Fog Monday morning, dense in spots. Winter precipitation arrives Tuesday and Wednesday
Fog Monday morning, dense in spots. Winter precipitation arrives Tuesday and Wednesday(WSAW)

Aside from the morning fog, quiet weather on tap for Monday. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs above average near 30. Increasing clouds Monday night with lows near 20.

Highs remaining consistent, possible winter precipitation to fall Tuesday and Wednesday
Highs remaining consistent, possible winter precipitation to fall Tuesday and Wednesday(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs near freezing point. A lifting front could trigger some pop-up precipitation in parts of North-Central Wisconsin. Depending on temperatures whether they fall at/below freezing point, or just above, precipitation could either fall as a wintry mix (freezing drizzle), or light snow or flurries in the northern half of the state. Not everyone will see winter precipitation Tuesday.

Freezing drizzle possible north of HWY 29 Tuesday
Freezing drizzle possible north of HWY 29 Tuesday(WSAW)

A better chance for snow showers to lift with the front early Wednesday. However, just like Tuesday, the type of precipitation will depend on temperatures. High temperatures near freezing point, but some locations could warm near the mid-30s. This would allow for freezing drizzle. Regardless, snow accumulations will remain minimal with a coating to 1″.

A snow band to move in Wednesday morning, which could mix with freezing drizzle
A snow band to move in Wednesday morning, which could mix with freezing drizzle(WSAW)
Minor accumulations up to an inch Tuesday night through Wednesday
Minor accumulations up to an inch Tuesday night through Wednesday(WSAW)

Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.

