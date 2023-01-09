Bill Millhausen promoted to Marathon County Chief Deputy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bill Millhausen has been promoted to Marathon County Chief Deputy/Undersheriff.

Sheriff Chad Billeb made the announcement on Sunday.

Millhausen was previously captain. He began his career with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in February 1998. In his time with the sheriff’s office he has worked as a deputy, detective, lieutenant within the Patrol and Investigations Divisions and for almost six years has served as the captain overseeing the Communications Division.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Billeb wrote, “During his twenty-four years with Marathon County, Chief Deputy Millhausen has served on several special teams (SWAT, Dive Team, Crisis Negotiations, taught on our range as a Firearm’s Instructor and supervised the K9 Unit), he has also represented the Sheriff’s Office on many committees and work groups over the course of those years.”

The promotion went into effect on Jan. 8.

