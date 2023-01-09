Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation.

Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Owens, 29 of Fond du Lac and Amanda West, 21 of Oshkosh were arrested and brought to the Forest County Jail.

Authorities impounded their vehicle. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. While searching the vehicle the following items were located fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA/ecstasy, psilocybin, marijuana, THC wax, several digital scales, packaging materials, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and a firearm with the serial number removed.

The Oshkosh Police Department was contacted and a search warrant was executed at their home where more fentanyl, methamphetamine and a large amount of ammunition was located.

Owens and West are charged with numerous counts. Owens is currently being held in the Forest County jail on a $25,000 cash bond and a probation hold. West is currently being held in the Forest County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

