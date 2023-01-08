Kids have fun at Granite Peaks Family Festival Weekends

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the first day of Family Fest at Granite Peak. Families spent the day at the resort skiing, snowboarding, and enjoying the warmer weather. Greg Fisher said this event has been going on for years and every year he is eager to welcome more families.

“You know that’s our number one visitation. As we see a lot of families coming up and you know a four to a car is always great to see,” says Fisher.

Family Fest included a scavenger hunt where kids would go around the resort looking for clues and win prizes. Kids could win a hat, scarf, beanie and more.

After a week of getting back into a school routine, it was a great day for kids to be active and hit those slopes. Kids were even given a chance to ride the groomer for ten dollars per child. When asked about their favorite part of the ride this is what two brothers had to say.

“When he let me press the beep button.”

“I like when it honks.”

Sunday, Granite Peak will host their Grom Jam number one starting at nine in the morning. Kids can practice their skills and learn from Granite Peak teachers. A pizza lunch will also be provided.

This is one of three Family Festival Weekends Granite Peak hosts.

