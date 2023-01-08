First Alert Weather: Searching for sunshine, staying cool
The battle continues between the clouds and intervals of sunshine developing in parts of the area Sunday. Tranquil conditions in the days ahead.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new week is underway, but the ongoing story of whether sunshine will make an appearance in parts of North Central Wisconsin continues. Two things are for sure, no significant winter storms will be bearing down on the Badger State, and there are no indications of an arctic invasion any time soon.
Clouds with perhaps some breaks for sunshine on Sunday. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Some clouds Sunday night and chilly with lows slipping back into the low to mid 10s.
The work week gets underway on Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. There is a chance of snow showers Wednesday into Wednesday night, especially for the Northwoods as a weak wave of low pressure passes by the region. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid 30s.
The next weather maker that will be traversing the Midwest is forecast to stay south and east of the Badger State Thursday into Friday. The main effects that the area does experience are more clouds and on Friday a brisk northerly wind. Highs Thursday in the low 30s, slipping to the upper 20s on Friday.
Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
