First Alert Weather: Searching for sunshine, staying cool

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new week is underway, but the ongoing story of whether sunshine will make an appearance in parts of North Central Wisconsin continues. Two things are for sure, no significant winter storms will be bearing down on the Badger State, and there are no indications of an arctic invasion any time soon.

There may be some breaks in the clouds just after sunset Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be limited on Monday as more clouds move into the region. (WSAW)

Clouds with perhaps some breaks for sunshine on Sunday. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Some clouds Sunday night and chilly with lows slipping back into the low to mid 10s.

The work week gets underway on Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Considerable cloudiness Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. There is a chance of snow showers Wednesday into Wednesday night, especially for the Northwoods as a weak wave of low pressure passes by the region. Highs on Wednesday are in the mid 30s.

Any precipitation with the next storm moving across the Midwest is anticipated to miss Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The next winter storm moving through the Midwest toward the Mid-Atlantic will likely stay south of Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The next weather maker that will be traversing the Midwest is forecast to stay south and east of the Badger State Thursday into Friday. The main effects that the area does experience are more clouds and on Friday a brisk northerly wind. Highs Thursday in the low 30s, slipping to the upper 20s on Friday.

Highs will be running above average in the next few days. (WSAW)

Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

