D.C. Everest hockey drops high-scoring affair to Onalaska

The Evergreens fell at home Saturday 9-4
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest hockey team had plenty of offense Saturday, but Onalaska had a tad more as the Hilltoppers edged out the Evergreens 9-4.

Onalaska led 2-0 after the first period and from there the floodgates opened. There were plenty of chances for the Evergreens, but Onalaska capitalized on a few more to get the victory.

D.C. Everest hopes to rebound back at home Tuesday as they host Rhinelander.

