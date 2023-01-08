‘Be Kind Be Nice’: Mercer women share unique bond in spreading kindness towards others

MERCER, Wis. (WSAW) - For Joy Kohegyi and Megan Geyen, kindness is key.

“Far too often in life, things could get chaotic. And it takes this much to be kind and be nice, and that’s Megan’s message to people,” says Kohegyi.

“Be a buddy, not a bully,” says Hegen.

After first meeting each other, it didn’t take long to realize that there was a strong bond, and a great idea, at hand.

“Hanging out with Megan, we decided with her Mom, Mary Jo, Dad, Todd, and sister Kayla, like why don’t we just promote being kind and being nice throughout the communities?” says Kohegyi. “And we just ran with it.”

Since January 2022, ‘Be Kind Be Nice’ has been a platform where the duo not only promote kindness towards others, but also promote local businesses and functions. Now approaching their one-year anniversary, their message of be kind, be nice has struck with fans. Something that neither of them could have ever imagined.

“We never thought that this would take off in which it did,” says Kohegyi. “So it’s been really fun.”

As the fan count rises, their appreciation for Joy and Megan’s message continues to grow.

“People will come up to her and be like hey, I know you!” says Kohegyi. “And it’s just so cool that people are following and watching and trying to do the same thing of what her message is of being kind and being nice.”

Along with inspiring others, Joy and Megan said they also bring the best out of each other.

“I like her, and I love her,” says Heyen.

“When I hang out with my buddy Megan, she is just so calm and chill and stress-free and a total goof ball,” says Kohegyi. “Like everything else just disappears, and there is not a care in the world when I’m hanging out with her.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.