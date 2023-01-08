News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Authorities working ‘around the clock’ in search for Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day

Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts mother of three remains missing and authorities say they are “working around the clock” to find her.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, around 4:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say Walshe was taking a ride share to catch a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. for her property management job there.

“At this point, we cannot confirm that she actually got into a ride share in Cohasset. Further, we have confirmed with the airlines and that’s been a challenge, that she did not board a plane this week,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

Attempts to track Walshe’s cell phone or possible credit card activity have come up empty.

Quigley says this remains a missing person’s case with no evidence to support anything “suspicious or criminal.“

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clouds will hold on in parts of the area on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds this weekend
Gov. Evers signs executive order to declare energy emergency
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.1B after Friday’s drawing
Four people charged with holding woman captive
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in...
Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation
7 Things You Need to Know for Sunday, January 8th 2023
7 Things You Need to Know
Clouds with limited intervals of sunshine on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Searching for sunshine, staying cool
Clouds with some breaks of sunshine on Sunday, cool. Clouds will be around most of the week,...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast