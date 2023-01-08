66th Fred Lehrke Invitational celebrates wrestling, coaching legends
Fred and Eric Lehrke were honored at the invite named for Fred at D.C. Everest
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The wrestling community in central Wisconsin is very familiar with the Lehrke name. Between Fred Lehrke and his son Eric, the two have spent 46 years as head coaches at D.C. Everest. Saturday, they were honored at the 66th Fred Lehrke Invitational, the wrestling tournament with Fred’s name on it.
“Wrestling’s been a really important part of our family for years and years,” said Eric Lehrke. “For my mom and dad, my brothers and sisters, and so to kind of had a name on it and things like that, the Fred Lehrke, it’s a real honor.”
Fred coached D.C. Everest to their first team title in 1978. Eventually, Eric took over the program, who had his own esteemed wrestling career next to his brother Fritz. Fred was situated right by the mats for the action Saturday. For him, his coaching philosophy was always simple.
“I tried to teach, you know, kids that we naturally develop a system of wrestling or just horsing around and as a result, you try to coach through that,” said Fred Lehrke.
As for the wrestling itself, 12 teams participated in the annual invite. Stratford finished first as a team with 392 points. D.C. Everest was second with 336. Riverdale finished third.
Here are the individual winners:
106: Derek Godard-Auburndale
113: Colin Cournoyer- Stratford
120: Trenton Cournoyer- Stratford
126: Easton Cooper- D.C. Everest
132: Colton Weiler- Auburndale
138: Blake Heal- D.C. Everest
145: Gavin Finch- Tomah
152: Carsen Herm- Shawano
160: Ashton Miess- Riverdale
170: Rylee Wanek- Riverdale
182: Tyson Bogacz- Bonduel
195: Jackson Ormond- Stratford
220: Sloan Welch- Auburndale
285: Lucas Johnson- River Falls
