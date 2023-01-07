Wausau West’s White tops 1,000 points, four area basketball teams victorious in Jan. 6 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Lexie White topped 1,000 career points on Friday as Wausau West girls basketball toppled D.C. Everest. Lakeland Union girls basketball also won, along with D.C. Everest and Medford boys.

Lexie White entered the night three points away from 1,000 in her career, and scored her fourth point of the night midway through the first half. She was greeted with an applause from the Warriors faithful along with the game ball from her coach, Tom Weinhauf. The Warriors beat rival D.C. Everest, 68-46.

In the previous game, D.C. Everest boys handled a fierce Wausau West team, 57-49.

In the Northwoods, Medford knocked off Northland Pines on the road to remain undefeated in conference play. Lakeland Union girls basketball beat Rhinelander, 77-48,

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.