Public Works in constant battle with potholes littering city streets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a yearly struggle for the City of Wausau’s Public Works Department to keep up with the damage weather causes to city streets.

“Usually when winter starts you can get away with a good two weeks to maybe a month into it before you really start getting potholes,” said Public Works Supervisor Kevin Koester.

Moisture is the major culprit getting into cracks and seams that already exist. The frost also creates new ones. “It’ll start eroding away underneath the blacktop or concrete, and then you’ll have your traffic pounding on that area, and eventually something’s going to give,” Koester said. “Then it’ll blow everything out and it starts from there on. They just keep getting bigger after that.”

Once the temperatures drop below freezing that water expands, making the road surface less stable. Public works fills the worst of the damage with what they call cold mix, but it’s a temporary fix.

“It just never sets up, so cars hitting it, and the moisture and everything, it’ll eventually come out again and we refill it, and then in summer we use the hot mix and that’s a more permanent scenario,” Koester said.

In the meantime, it pays to be extra vigilant to avoid hitting those gaps causing potential damage to your car. “Slow down, watch where you’re driving. Just be mindful that’s it’s the season where this stuff happens, and it’s going to be all over,” Koester said.

The Public Works Department also relies on the public to help them identify areas that need the most help.

The number to report major potholes needing repair is 715-261-6960.

