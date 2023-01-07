News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

No decision on House Speaker leaves UWSP members questioning Congress

218 votes are currently needed to become Speaker of the House
218 votes are currently needed to become Speaker of the House
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congress is four days into its election process and still has not determined a new House Speaker. After numerous ballots and exchanges across the aisle, there is no clear decision.

As of early Friday afternoon, Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy had 214 votes while Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries had 212. There are currently 218 votes needed to claim the speakership.

Professor and Pre-Law Advisor of UW Stevens Point John Blakeman said what is happening right now on Capitol Hill is rare. “Right now the Republican Party is divided and you have twenty, give or take, members of the far right freedom caucus who really don’t like Kevin McCarthy and they don’t want him to be Speaker of the House.”

Democrats do not have the numbers to get a Democratic House Speaker, but they do have options if this situation continues any longer. “It’s possible that enough moderate Republicans will work with Democrats to elect a moderate Speaker of the House from the Republican Party,” said Blakeman.

As for the future, if no decision is made there will be no policies to look over because there is no Congress to oversee these issues.

“If you want a member of Congress to help you navigate a small business administration loan or department of agriculture policy or subsidy or even work with you with the state department to get a passport that infrastructure doesn’t exist, " said Blakeman.

Blakeman expects this vote to go on for a while and that people will begin to lose their trust in Congress even more.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Four people charged with holding woman captive
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Latest News

LIVE: Biden marks 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
House GOP still at odds over electing new speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday told reporters “We’re going to make progress today; we’re going...
McCarthy touts speaker ‘progress’ that will ‘shock you’
After now 11 ballots, there is still no Speaker of the House in Washington.
Van Orden, Kind give insight on congressional drama