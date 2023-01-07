No decision on House Speaker leaves UWSP members questioning Congress

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congress is four days into its election process and still has not determined a new House Speaker. After numerous ballots and exchanges across the aisle, there is no clear decision.

As of early Friday afternoon, Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy had 214 votes while Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries had 212. There are currently 218 votes needed to claim the speakership.

Professor and Pre-Law Advisor of UW Stevens Point John Blakeman said what is happening right now on Capitol Hill is rare. “Right now the Republican Party is divided and you have twenty, give or take, members of the far right freedom caucus who really don’t like Kevin McCarthy and they don’t want him to be Speaker of the House.”

Democrats do not have the numbers to get a Democratic House Speaker, but they do have options if this situation continues any longer. “It’s possible that enough moderate Republicans will work with Democrats to elect a moderate Speaker of the House from the Republican Party,” said Blakeman.

As for the future, if no decision is made there will be no policies to look over because there is no Congress to oversee these issues.

“If you want a member of Congress to help you navigate a small business administration loan or department of agriculture policy or subsidy or even work with you with the state department to get a passport that infrastructure doesn’t exist, " said Blakeman.

Blakeman expects this vote to go on for a while and that people will begin to lose their trust in Congress even more.

