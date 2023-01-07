Gov. Evers signs executive order to declare energy emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #183, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin.

Due to persisting challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather and the impact it has on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane, this Executive Order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of these products throughout the state.

“Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.”

According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple suppliers report challenges such as long lines at terminals and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.

Executive Order #183 will provide a 30-day waiver allowing suppliers to get caught up from weather-related delays. For Wisconsin, a similar waiver from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration is due to expire at midnight Friday.

