First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme of the weekend and into the new week ahead will be, when will the clouds yield to some sunshine.

On Saturday, drier air was able to filter into the western third of Wisconsin, scouring out the clouds, and leading to a bright day. Once east of Highway 13, the clouds stayed put and are likely not going away for Saturday night. There might be few breaks to see the nearly full moon in the sky, but will be far and few between in the region. Lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 10s.

Mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the 10s. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Sunday, and cool, but tranquil. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. If you are heading to Green Bay to catch the Packers game Sunday night, expect good travel conditions. Tailgating temps will be in the upper 20s to around 30 in the afternoon, slipping back into the 20s leading up to kickoff. The game will be a bit chilly with some clouds and reading in the 20s. No weather issues heading home after the game, just some clouds around.

Some clouds and a bit chilly on Sunday night for the game. (WSAW)

The new work week might include intervals of sun with clouds on Monday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Any sunshine will be limited on Monday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will be the story for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs in the low 30s. The next storm system rolling across the Midwest mid to late week is now expected to stay too far south to affect the weather in North Central Wisconsin.

The next weather maker in the Midwest could stay to our south mid to late week. (WSAW)

Above average temperatures are expected in the week ahead. (WSAW)

The next opportunity for widespread sunshine could be next Saturday, January 14. Highs in the low 30s.

