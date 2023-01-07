News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Caught up in the clouds this weekend

Low clouds and cool conditions will likely persist into the days ahead.
Clouds will hold on in parts of the area on Sunday.
Clouds will hold on in parts of the area on Sunday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The theme of the weekend and into the new week ahead will be, when will the clouds yield to some sunshine.

On Saturday, drier air was able to filter into the western third of Wisconsin, scouring out the clouds, and leading to a bright day. Once east of Highway 13, the clouds stayed put and are likely not going away for Saturday night. There might be few breaks to see the nearly full moon in the sky, but will be far and few between in the region. Lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 10s.

Mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the 10s.
Mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the 10s.(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Sunday, and cool, but tranquil. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. If you are heading to Green Bay to catch the Packers game Sunday night, expect good travel conditions. Tailgating temps will be in the upper 20s to around 30 in the afternoon, slipping back into the 20s leading up to kickoff. The game will be a bit chilly with some clouds and reading in the 20s. No weather issues heading home after the game, just some clouds around.

Some clouds and a bit chilly on Sunday night for the game.
Some clouds and a bit chilly on Sunday night for the game.(WSAW)

The new work week might include intervals of sun with clouds on Monday. Highs in the upper 20s.

Any sunshine will be limited on Monday.
Any sunshine will be limited on Monday.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will be the story for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs in the low 30s. The next storm system rolling across the Midwest mid to late week is now expected to stay too far south to affect the weather in North Central Wisconsin.

The next weather maker in the Midwest could stay to our south mid to late week.
The next weather maker in the Midwest could stay to our south mid to late week.(WSAW)
Above average temperatures are expected in the week ahead.
Above average temperatures are expected in the week ahead.(WSAW)

The next opportunity for widespread sunshine could be next Saturday, January 14. Highs in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people charged with holding woman captive
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
Merrill hobby farmer's laying hens
Farm-fresh eggs are more affordable than store-bought

Latest News

Sunshine should be more common than clouds during the weekend.
First Alert Weather: The sun might come out this weekend
Clouds with breaks of sun possible wrapping up Friday. Sunshine is anticipated at times this...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday