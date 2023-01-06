News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Four people charged with holding woman captive
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Latest News

All 4 people remain in the Oneida Co. Jail on high cash bonds
4 people charged, accused of holding Oneida County woman captive and beating her
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school
Students participated in the UWSP Upward Bound Program in 2022.
UWSP Upward Bound Program expanding to prepare more area students for college
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short