Woman accused of poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged on Dec. 28, 2022, in Lafayette County.

Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting barbiturates in his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple got married in March. Following the wedding, Amanda Chapin forged the signature of one of her husband’s children on a power-of-attorney document, then demanded her husband amend his house deed so she would get the home if he died.

The complaint says she poisoned her husband for the first time less than three weeks after the quit claim deed on the house was authorized.

The third time he drank the allegedly poisoned coffee, in early August, he fell into a coma that lasted for four days, the complaint said. Blood work showed barbiturates in his system came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.

Gary Chapin’s son subsequently filed a restraining order against Amanda Chapin on his father’s behalf, and Gary Chapin has filed for divorce, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Amanda Chapin violated the restraining order in September when she sent her husband a suicide note via email, writing that she had decided to kill herself because his children would destroy her. She repeatedly denied poisoning him.

“The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOO MUCH,” the note, which was included in the complaint, said.

She survived the suicide attempt after paramedics took her to a local hospital. Gary Chapin filed for divorce the next day.

Amanda Chapin’s attorney, Adam Witt, said she denies the allegations.

“Under the constitutions of this state and this nation, Ms. Chapin is innocent and has the right to due process under the law,” Witt said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. “We will continue to assert her fundamental constitutional rights, as they are the only protection a citizen has against the state.”

