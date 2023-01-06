Wildlife stamp applications for wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl now open

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Friday that the application period for Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10.

Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes, and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration, and maintenance that will benefit wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl. Funding for successful applicants will be available during the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

Annual wildlife stamp revenue averages $650,000 for pheasant, $750,000 for wild turkey, and $900,000 for waterfowl. While stamps are required to hunt these species, collectors and nature enthusiasts also purchase the stamps to help support wildlife habitat.

“Wisconsin’s wildlife stamp programs have been a cornerstone for conservation funding in Wisconsin for over 40 years. We encourage conservation partners to apply and compete for funding through these grant programs to deliver quality habitat for populations of game birds and other species of wildlife,” said Jason Fleener, DNR Wetland Habitat Specialist.

Non-profit organizations interested in delivering waterfowl habitat work in Canada should request a special application form from the DNR.

For eligibility information and criteria, application guidance, funding priorities, and further information click here.

