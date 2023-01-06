News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade.

Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos of their performance in Pasadena. Mayor Katie Rosenberg also declared that between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5 will be known as Northwoods Marching Band Pride Week.

Wausau East student Henry Held said, “Like that whole morning is like, I still don’t think it happened. Doing the TV turn and seeing all those people, it made you realize just how many were watching back at home as well.”

Held added that he and the rest of the students in the band appreciate the support from the band directors and members in the community.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
Stevens Point
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

Latest News

After now 11 ballots, there is still no Speaker of the House in Washington.
NewsChannel 7 at 6 pm - VOD - House Votes
Wausau East band members honored with pep rally
NewsChannel 7 at 6 pm - Wausau East Surprise
Langlade County opening Zone A snowmobile trails Saturday
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight