Wausau East students welcomed back with surprise honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the members of Wausau East as part of the Northwoods Band as they performed in front of millions during the Rose Bowl Parade.

Thursday, the school hosted a surprise pep rally for the Wausau East students as they replayed videos of their performance in Pasadena. Mayor Katie Rosenberg also declared that between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5 will be known as Northwoods Marching Band Pride Week.

Wausau East student Henry Held said, “Like that whole morning is like, I still don’t think it happened. Doing the TV turn and seeing all those people, it made you realize just how many were watching back at home as well.”

Held added that he and the rest of the students in the band appreciate the support from the band directors and members in the community.

