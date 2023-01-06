News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP Upward Bound Program expanding to prepare more area students for college

Students participated in the UWSP Upward Bound Program in 2022.(UWSP)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A free and engaging college-prep program at UW-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who may be the first in their families interested in attending college.

The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft, and Rosholt, in addition to its current impact in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Tomahawk, and Minocqua.

Upward Bound is currently seeking applicants in grades 8-11 to begin this college readiness program in 2023. Interested students may apply to take part in a one or five-week summer program, living at UW-Stevens Point while attending workshops and recreational activities.

Upward Bound advising specialist Jeff Christensen is excited to expand the program further. “I am a graduate of Waupaca High School and came from a family where my parents did not attend college,” he said. “Reflecting on my work with Upward Bound over the past six years, I wish I’d had this opportunity when I was in high school.”

Part of the federal TRIO grant programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Upward Bound has been hosted at UW-Stevens Point for more than 50 years, “serving an estimate of 4,400 high school students,” said Judy Young, Upward Bound director.

“Upward Bound has made a great impact for first-generation, low-income high school students in providing access to college and helping them realize that college is possible,” said Samantha Samreth, director of Diversity and College Access at UW-Stevens Point.

To apply or learn more about Upward Bound, click here.

