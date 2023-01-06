Three Lakes’ Volk signs NLI to continue track career at UW-Milwaukee

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - Three Lakes track star Kallie Volk has signed National Letter of Intent to continue her track career at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

Volk won the state title in the high jump, while qualifying in the triple jump, long jump and 400-meter. Her decision to compete at UW-Milwaukee is something she wouldn’t have believed she would achieve at the beginning of her high school career.

“It’s just surreal honestly, if you would’ve asked me four years ago where I was going to college or even if I’d be competing in track and field, I’d say the chances were pretty low,” said Volk. “I’m just so grateful for the opportunities and experiences my coaches and teammates have given me and they’ve honestly gotten me to where I’ve gotten today.”

She will also be joining her sister at the school, who also competes in track and field, which may be the greatest part of all.

“We’ve always been very close, ever since high school,” Volk said. “She’s been my high school forever and it just means a lot to be competing with her and just pushing each other and it’s really exciting and I’m very grateful for that experience.”

Several coaches and teammates joined Volk for the signing, which Volk called, ‘Insane.”

