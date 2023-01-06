Laona man arrested for facilitating child sex crimes with computer

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Johnson of Laona on Thursday for using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, and attempted sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old.

Johnson, 58, will have his initial appearance on Friday.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the Rhinelander Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

