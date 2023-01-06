News and First Alert Weather App
Laona man arrested for facilitating child sex crimes with computer

Paul Johnson, 58, was arrested for sex crimes(Oneida County Sheriffs Office)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Johnson of Laona on Thursday for using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, and attempted sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old.

Johnson, 58, will have his initial appearance on Friday.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office and the Rhinelander Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

