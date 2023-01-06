News and First Alert Weather App
Packers practice-squad LB DQ Thomas fractures his femur

Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice
(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the injury Friday. LaFleur called it a rare injury.

“It was during a team period,” LaFleur said. “It just was a freak thing where two guys collided knees and that’s what happened.”

LaFleur added that “from what I’ve been told, (he) had successful surgery.”

Thomas signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee. He was released Aug. 30 and spent a week on the Jets’ practice squad.

The Packers signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 20.

Thomas ended his college career as Middle Tennessee’s career leader in tackles for loss with 52.

“Obviously we’re wishing him well and look forward to seeing him back hopefully tomorrow back in our building,” LaFleur said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

