News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Merrill honors late wrestling coach with banner

Jerry Wagner's banner in the Athens gym
Jerry Wagner's banner in the Athens gym(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Nationally revered wrestling coach Jerry Wagner helped put Athens and the sport on the map. Now, his former school honored the late legend.

During Athens’ wrestling quad Thursday night, the school unveiled a banner in the gym to remember what he did for the school. Wagner won six state team titles and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001.

“It is important to recognize what Coach Wagner has done for Athens High School, the community of Athens, and even bigger than that, what he’s done for the sport of wrestling,” athletic director Craig Diedrich said.

The banner lists Wagners accomplishments, and includes a picture of the coach they called “Buddha.”

“As a coach, everything that he taught me as a wrestler, I’m trying to replicate all those same things to build a successful program over in Marathon now,” Marathon wrestling coach Kraig Underwood said.

More than 20 wrestlers were in attendance for the tribute.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
Stevens Point
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

Latest News

Mr. Marathon Basketball
Mr. Marathon Basketball
Claude Seubert has coached Marathon since 1984
Longtime Marathon basketball coach notches milestone 600th win
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.
Northland Pines to play junior varsity only football schedule in 2023
UW-Whitewater Vs. UW-Stevens Point
UW-Whitewater Vs. UW-Stevens Point