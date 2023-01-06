News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mars releasing first all-female packs of M&M’s

Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.(Mars, Incorporated)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A candymaker says it is celebrating women who are flipping the status quo with limited-edition female packages of M&M’s.

According to Mars, it is releasing first-ever packs of M&M’s spotlighting its dynamic female characters ahead of International Women’s Day.

Mars said the limited-edition packages will feature its Green, Brown and Purple female characters.

According to the candy company, its trio of female characters will be the first united representation together.

“The M&M’s brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Mars chief marketing officer.

Mars said, in celebration of the limited-edition packs, the company is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women. A company spokesperson said it will donate $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500k) towards supporting women via strategic partnerships.

According to Mars, the public can also nominate women who are flipping the status quo from Jan. 5-15 for their nominee to be featured and receive $10,000 in grants to further fund their flip.

“Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them,” Wesley said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
Stevens Point
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
Going alcohol-free for a month can pose risks for those who drink a lot
Dry January gives resolutioners a common way to cut back
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college...
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors