Langlade County opening Zone A snowmobile trails Saturday

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Forestry and Recreation Department announced they are opening the northern unit, Zone A of the Langlade County snowmobile trail system is scheduled to open on Jan. 7 at 6 a.m.

The trails between intersections 49 and 58, and intersections 21B and 22B, will remain closed until further notice. Trails will also not be open to ATV use until Jan. 17 as ATVs are not allowed on trails when temperatures are above 28 degrees.

The Langlade County Snowmobile clubs, sponsors, and operators of the existing trails have spent many volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming to provide snowmobile trails for use after the ice storm on Dec. 15 caused much of the 400 miles of trail to become dangerous or impassable.

The Langlade County Forestry and Recreation Department said all lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. Additionally, though the trails are open they are in rough, early-season condition and people should use caution.

