Green and gold reaching for glory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At Lambeau Field Friday night. the first wave of fans have arrived in town - and may are getting a jump start on the excitement building in Titletown District. Wyatt Gleisner is one of them: ““We will get the win, I trust the guys. They’re excited, they’re confident. Aaron’s in a good mood. You can tell. He just signed this after practice. So thank you very much Aaron. You’re really kind for that. So go Pack go. We got this. I believe.”

Wyatt Gleisner was lucky enough to get an autograph on his jersey from Aaron Rogers.

A few others were touring the stadium for the first time, like Johnny Mahurien, a Lions fan from Texas: ““I was made fun of when I bought the tickets. Everyone told me you’re going to a week 18 game that’s going to be nothing, and I said, we’re going to make the playoffs this year and we’re dang close right now. Need a little help from the Rams and hopefully we handle business here on Sunday night.”

While the Packers’ colors will be dominant at Sunday night’s big game, there will also be a bit Buffalo Blue.

As Bills player Damar Hamlin continues to make a remarkable recovery from an on-field-collapse this week, the Packers are planning an on-field honor for him.

Team officials are expecting a play-off atmosphere at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Fans showing up for the game can expect an announcement right before kickoff as a show of support for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills who collapsed during the Monday Night game.

On the field, the number 3 at each 30-yard line will be outlined in blue which is the color for the Bills and the number Hamlin wears for the team.

Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs with the Green Bay Packers, says: ““We are so pleased things are progressing well for himn on all accounts. Just from the wider NFL community it’s a nice show of support given the really frightening situation he had with his injury in the game Monday night.”

He added: “I think football fans, sports fans, and even casual fans have been following the story and everything that went on there and everyone that sent their well wishes, thoughts and prayers, and it’s great to see the community of sports come together and show that.”

Also prior to the game, fans can expect a spotlight to be used for player introduction and other special lightning effects throughout the game to energize the crowd.

