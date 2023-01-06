First Alert Weather: The sun might come out this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One thing is for sure for the second weekend of the month, there will not be a winter storm causing headaches across the Upper Midwest. The question is whether drier air will overspread the area, allowing for sunshine to be more common, or if low clouds will once again creep in and be tough to scour out. No less, a chilly Friday night with a partly cloudy to clear sky developing. Lows by Saturday morning in the single digits.

Partly cloudy to clear and cold overnight into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

If clouds disappear, Saturday will be a bright day with comfortable temperatures for early January. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday is shaping up to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Dry and a bit chilly at Lambeau Field for the big Packers game Sunday night. Temps in the 20s.

Mostly clear and chilly for the game on Sunday night. (WSAW)

The new work week keeps the dry weather trend going with a mix of sun and clouds Monday. Highs in the low 30s. Clouds with some breaks of sun Tuesday. Highs in the upper 20s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday with highs around 30.

Highs will be running above average by a few degrees in the next few days. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker may affect the region Thursday. A cold front could head into the Badger State and spark light snow from Thursday morning into Thursday night. The early outlook for accumulations is anticipated to be light to minor in nature, certainly not enough to trigger a First Alert Weather Day. No less, we are going to watch how this evolves in the days ahead. Otherwise, we are going to be caught up in the clouds for the late week with highs in the upper 20s.

There might be light snow to contend with later in the new week. (WSAW)

The long-range outlook is for temperatures in Wisconsin and a good portion of the country to be running above average through the middle of January.

Readings through mid-January should be above average locally & in much of the country. (WSAW)

