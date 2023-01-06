News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Colder, but sunny for the weekend

Temperatures take a tumble, but sit near seasonal. Quieter and sunnier weather ahead for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of dry and quiet weather on tap for the weekend and first half of the upcoming work week. Temperatures take a fall Friday, but remain in the 20s over the next several days. Sunshine makes a return Saturday and Sunday.

After waking up to wintry weather the past few days, we’re finally starting off with dry weather conditions Friday. Skies will be cloudy for much of the day with possible cloud clearing for the afternoon and early evening. This could result in possible sunshine in some places over Western and North-Central Wisconsin. Colder highs in store Friday in the low 20s.

Clouds clearing for much of the weekend. Expect sunshine mixing with clouds at times. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be a smidge cooler in the low to mid-20s. Extended forecast remains rather quiet as well. Sunshine likely to start the new work week. High temperature trend will remain in the upper 20s, with a possible weather maker arriving mid to end of the week.

