Dry January gives resolutioners a common way to cut back

It can be risky for heavy drinkers who may suffer physical withdrawal
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new year brings New Year’s resolutions and while some people may choose to workout more, others may choose to drink less.

Dry January is known as the trend of giving up alcohol for the first month of the year, but medical experts say to do it wisely. “I guess it would be kind of comparable to lent, where people give up something they like doing for a period of time,” said Paula Hensel, a nurse practitioner for the Family Health Center, part of Marshfield Clinic.

Hensel said taking part in Dry January can be risky for heavy drinkers because alcohol withdrawal can set in, “It depends on how much alcohol they consume, how much their body has become dependent on it.”

Siren Shrub Company in Stevens Point offers a variety of alcohol substitutions. “The way you use shrubs is just a splash at a time to create complex beverages with or without the addition of alcohol,” said Mindy McCord, the co-founder of Siren Shrub Company.

McCord said the shrub adds an adult-like taste and bite to beverages without the splash of alcohol. She also said the market is booming. “So we kind of didn’t realize that this market was exploding when we entered it, but people want non-alcoholic beverages,” said McCord.

McCord added that their shrub isn’t just for people who don’t drink alcohol. It can also be used as a non-alcoholic beverage in between drinks.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

