Van Orden, Kind give insight on congressional drama

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Congress is still without a speaker after 11 ballots have not been able to claim a decision on whether or not Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will be named Speaker of the House, meaning an entire branch of our government is unable to work.

Former Democratic Congressman Ron Kind said he has been watching in “shocked chagrin” because of this series of events. “People chose this majority Republican Party to leave the house of representatives, and I think they need to choose a little more carefully, just who they’re sending to Washington,” said Kind.

Republican Congressman-elect Derrick Van Orden is still waiting to get sworn in because until the House Speaker can be decided, he cannot officially hold his appointed position. “I will be voting for Kevin McCarthy. If that takes five ballots or 500, if I have to sit in that chair behind him until the Fourth of July, I will,” he said.

Kind added that it’s situations like these that made him want to step down after 26 years. He said if he were still in office though, he would be trying to find a compromise and end what he considers to be an embarrassment and a mess.

A group of Republicans are standing in McCarthy’s way of receiving the necessary votes. Talks have begun about reaching across the aisle to cut a deal based on compromise, but they have yielded little traction.

As this House Speaker election has turned into the longest since 1855, some McCarthy supporters are voicing their dismay. “Tell me what he did wrong. I don’t know. Was it? Was it giving Lauren Boebert two million to win her race? Right? Was it giving Bob Goode millions to win his race?” asked Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Tex-R).

In the end, McCarthy really has two options on the table, either get enough votes or step down and bow out of the race.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.