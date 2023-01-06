News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
Charcuterie board class offered Saturday at Marathon County Public Library
Charcuterie board class offered Saturday at Marathon County Public Library
Four people charged with holding woman captive
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Friday, January 6th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Friday, January 6th, 2022