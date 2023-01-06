D.C. Everest, Crandon, Marathon boys wrestling victorious in Jan. 5 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest, Crandon and Marathon boys wrestling came out on top in their respective duals Thursday night.

D.C. Everest squared off rival Wausau West in a back-and-forth dual. Cayden Kershaw and Henry Ruffi opened with two pines for Wausau West. The Warriors jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Pins from Taylor Dillion and Blake Heal pins vaulted the Evergreens in front. Gabe Galang added a pin shortly after for the Warriors, but D.C. Everest ended up on top, 39-34.

Marathon matched up with Edgar at the Athens quad and was able to score points on pins from Logan Werner and Dylan Dodson. Harrison Graveen scored a pin for Edgar as Marathon won 60-21.

Athens hit the mat against Crandon after honoring late Athens head coach Jerry Wagner. However, this dual wasn’t kind to the Blue Jays. Mason Dewing, Brexden Kane and Elias Gilinski pinned their opponents for the dominating 66-12 win.

